The Penticton Vees are kings of the road.
Jack Barnes and Jackson Niedermayer each scored twice and the Vees scored three unanswered third-period goals to register their 20th road win of the season, a 5-2 decision over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at Shaw Centre.
David Silye added a goal and two assists, Evan McIntyre had two assists and goaltender Yaniv Perets was sensational with 40 saves as the Vees (29-10-1-1) got their first win in three tries in Salmon Arm this season.
It was the first time a BCHL team won 20 road games in a season since the Vees did it in 2015-16. The Vees play 14 of their last 17 games at home.
Daniel Rybarik and Noah Wakeford each had a goal and an assist for the Silverbacks (21-16-1-1).
Ethan Langenegger also had a strong game in goal with 40 saves as the teams combined for 87 shots on net.
The first period was scoreless thanks to Langenegger and Perets who made 14 and 11 saves, respectively.
Each team scored twice in a wide-open, back-and-forth second period that saw the Silverbacks outshoot the Vees 20-14.
Rybarik opened the scoring on a power play at 3:34, rapping home a rebound of Wakeford’s shot.
The Vees needed just 39 seconds to tie the game off the rush as Niedermayer took a cross-ice feed from Lukas Sillinger and beat Langenegger over the shoulder with a quick shot on the blocker side.
Perets made a series of stunning saves before Salmon Arm went back on top at 11:00 as Rybarik neatly teed up Wakeford on a two-on-one break.
The Vees regrouped and tied the game with 17 seconds to go as Silye walked to the left circle and surprised Langenegger with a wrist shot on the blocker side.
Barnes gave the Vees their first lead at 1:02 of the third. Evan McIntyre sprung the veteran forward on the breakaway and Barnes, after momentarily bobbling the puck, recovered to swipe it past Langenegger on the glove side.
Silverbacks forward Nick Unruh took a penalty 11 seconds later and just 15 seconds after that Silye worked the puck to Niedermayer who whipped a low shot between Langenegger’s pads at 1:28.
The Silverbacks pushed hard to get back in it but couldn’t solve Perets. Salmon Arm got Langenegger to the bench for an extra skater with 1:40 to go then Barnes sealed the deal with an empty-netter at 18:59.
Silye, Rybarik and Perets were the three stars in front of 959 fans.
The Vees are back home to take on the Victoria Grizzlies Saturday at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Victoria (15-25-0) got walloped 8-0 in Wenatchee on Friday.
Express 4 Warriors 3: Adam Trotman scored twice in a three-minute span in the third period to break a 2-2 tie as Coquitlam held off West Kelowna at Royal LePage Place for their 15th straight win.
Greg Lapointe and former Vees captain Massimo Rizzo also scored for the Express (34-5-0) in the battle of first-versus-worst in the BCHL.
Max Bulawka, Wyatt Head and Lukas Cullen replied for the Warriors (7-24-5-2).
Clay Stevenson made 30 saves for the win while Brock Baier had 32 stops for the Warriors.
The Warriors visit the Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Vernon Vipers are on home ice to play Coquitlam Saturday at 6 p.m. and Wenatchee Sunday at 2 p.m.
