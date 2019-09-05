The Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League will be holding a full-gear scrimmage and draft for prospective new players on Monday.
Interested players are asked to show up at Memorial Arena from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. to register and bring $500 cash or cheque which will go towards current year fees.
The scrimmage will be held immediately after at 8:45 p.m., with the draft to follow.
The five-team league begins play on Monday Sept. 16. League Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Saturdays.
For further information, contact Chris Newton at 250-460-0038.
