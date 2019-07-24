Helen Pybus triumphed in a two-hole playoff over Lil Smith to take the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ Review Cup on Tuesday.
Pybus and Smith had finished tied through 18 holes at 93.
1st flight: Gross, Vijai Vaagen 95; net, Wendy Archer 78.
2nd flight: Gross, Diana Leitch 104; net, Lynne Karaim 75.
KP winners on No. 4 were Christine Haessig and Barb Oleschuk.
Wendy Archer on No. 18 and Norma Chambers on No. 9 had the long putts.
