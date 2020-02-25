Playoffs may be a different “animal”, but so too is this season’s edition of the Penticton Vees.
Penticton fans are understandably feeling some trepidation after last season’s stunning first-round loss to the Cowichan Valley Capitals, but I’m here to re-assure you that lightning won’t strike twice.
The Vees have every edge imaginable going into their first-round matchup against the West Kelowna Warriors.
The Warriors have been a nice story after a tumultuous season of ownership, coaching and personnel changes that saw the team come alive under interim coach Simon Ferguson after Christmas and overhaul Merritt for the BCHL’s 16th and final playoff spot.
Perhaps the Warriors come in playing with house money and without the pressure of expectation, but the Vees are a motivated and hungry group that won’t make the mistake of taking their opponent lightly.
The Vees finished a whopping 49 points ahead of the Warriors in the regular season, which takes some doing considering it’s only a 58-game schedule.
Penticton won all six meetings with the Warriors, who did put up a scrappy fight in their most recent meeting Feb. 9 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (a 5-4 Vees overtime win).
The Vees scored 65 more goals and allowed 88 fewer. They have better goaltending, better defence, better offence and better special teams.
West Kelowna might offer some resistance early in the series, but the Vees skill, speed and depth will wear them down as the series goes along.
The Vees come into the series almost completely healthy and riding a wave of momentum. The Vees have won 12 of their last 13 games and are 17-2 since the Christmas break.
Even after clinching a ninth straight Interior pennant – ironically in that Feb. 9 clash with the Warriors – the Vees just kept finding ways to win right down to their thrilling comeback overtime win over Wenatchee in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Another big factor for the Vees – not just in this series but as the playoffs progress – is the fact they have not boarded a bus since Jan. 21 when they won in, yes, West Kelowna.
Penticton played its final nine games at the SOEC and made just one road trip of any significant distance (Jan. 10 to Trail) since well before Christmas.
West Kelowna is a better team now than they were in September, and coming in off two confidence-building wins over a good Vernon team that had needed those games to capture home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
But they are up against a Vees team that runs four lines and three defence pairings deep. They are talented, experienced and fresh and have the stars aligned nicely for a lengthy post-season push.
The Vees will not leave anything to chance here. I look for them to come out meaning business on Thursday and roll to a convincing series win.
Sidelines says: Vees in 5.
Some quick picks from the other Interior first-round series.
Trail (36-17-2-3) vs. Prince George (18-32-3-5): The Smokies were on the other side of the equation when they shocked heavily-favoured Merritt in last year’s first-round. Star forward Kent Johnson and Co. won’t let that happen here, though the travel won’t help them over the long haul. The Spruce Kings are the defending BCHL champions but their post-season will be over in a hurry in 2019-20. Trail in 5.
Salmon Arm (30-23-4-1) vs. Victoria (24-33-1): I’ve watched the Silverbacks and thought they are underachieving and still have another gear or two. Not an ideal travel situation but they should handle a young Grizzlies team. Salmon Arm in 6.
Wenatchee (30-23-4-1) vs. Vernon (30-24-2-2): On Saturday, the Wild were 49 seconds away from playing Victoria. Now they get a bit less travel but a lot better opponent. Not sure what to make of Vernon after their failure on the weekend, but they won’t do down easily here. Wenatchee in 7.
And the rest…
Coquitlam vs. Langley: The Express will be challenged physically, but have much more talent and should win fairly easily. Coquitlam in 5.
Chilliwack vs. Surrey: Will the Eagles end up lamenting giving up home-ice advantage in this series on the final weekend? No. Surrey in 6.
Nanaimo vs. Alberni Valley: The Clippers ride the momentum after a stunning comeback from 7 points down with 4 games left to top the Island Division. Nanaimo in 6.
Cowichan Valley vs. Powell River: And how will the Capitals rebound from that late collapse? The Kings will be a handful but … Cowichan in 7.
