After sweeping a weekend home-and-home set from the West Kelowna Warriors, the undefeated Penticton Vees justifiably remained atop the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s ranking for a second straight week.
Penticton beat West Kelowna 7-3 Saturday at Royal LePage Place after a 3-0 triumph in their home opener Friday to stay perfect on the season at 8-0-0.
The Vees have now scored a BCHL-best 42 goals while giving up just 14 goals in eight games. Nanaimo has also given up just 14, but have played one game fewer than the Vees.
The only other BCHL in the rankings is the Coquitlam Express (7-1-0), who jumped into the top 20 at No. 14.
Vees’ Interior Division rivals Salmon Arm Silverbacks (6-1-1) and Wenatchee Wild (5-1-2) both fell out of the rankings after each went 0-1-1 on the weekend.
Other than the Vees, there was plenty of movement in the rankings. Sherwood Park Crusaders (Alberta) jumped three spots to No. 2 and defending national champion Brooks Bandits (Alberta) skipped four spots up to No. 3.
Battlefords North Stars (Saskatchewan) surged 13 spots to No. 4 and Braves de Valleyfield (Quebec) went up three positions to round out the top five. Centennial Cup hosts Portage Terriers (Manitoba) went up four spots to No. 6.
Among those enduring precipitous drops were the Spruce Grove Saints (Alberta), who fell from No. 2 down to No. 13, and the Oakville Blades (Ontario) falling from No. 3 down to No. 12.
Vees 7 Warriors 3: Defenceman Conner Hutchison scored two power play goals and Jay O’Brien tallied a goal and three assists as visiting Penticton beat West Kelowna Saturday.
Captain David Silye had a goal and two helpers, Alex DiPaolo, Vincent Nardone and Colton Kalezic also scored and Evan McIntyre logged two assists for the Vees.
Lucas Cullen, Trevor Adams and Drew Vieten scored for the staggering Warriors, who are to 1-7-2 and rooted to the basement of the Interior.
Derek Krall made 23 saves for his fourth straight win. Rookie Johnny Derrick gave up three goals on nine shots before veteran Brock Baier came on 4:41 into the second period to make 20 saves on 24 shots.
The Vees were off and running early as Kalezic hit the crossbar and O’Brien cashed the rebound just nine seconds in.
Cullen tied it at 6:59 but Hutchison’s blast through traffic at 13:14 put Penticton ahead for good.
The Vees came out flying in the second and Nardone came out of the penalty box to score on a partial breakaway to put the Vees up 3-1 and chase Derrick in favour of Baier.
DiPaolo greeted Baier with a goal just 1:23 after his arrival to make it 4-1, though it appeared that Tristan Amonte had scored it.
The Warriors had their best spell of the game in the last half of the period and goals by Adams on a power play at 10:06 and Vieten at 16:54 got the home team within 4-3 after 40 minutes.
But the Vees got serious in the third, outshooting the Warriors 15-7 and getting goals from Kalezic at 8:27, Hutchison at 10:04 and Silye with 1:17 to go.
The seventh Vees goal may also be changed as it appeared to be scored by Lukas Sillinger.
O’Brien, Cullen and Hutchison were the three stars in front of a disappointing crowd of 437.
SHOWCASE: For the first time in its history, the Vees are co-hosting the BCHL Showcase Festival, presented by Bauer, on Friday and Saturday.
Eight games featuring nine different BCHL teams will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre, after nine games are played at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Vees will play the Vernon Vipers Friday at 7 p.m. and the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at 7 p.m., in what will actually be considered a “road” game.
Other game times on Friday and Saturday are 10 a.m. and 1 and 4 p.m. West Kelowna plays the 10 a.m. game against Prince George on Friday, and takes on Valley rivals Vernon Saturday at 4 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the SOEC Box Office as well as valleyfirsttix.com for as low as $10 a day for a day pass to all non-Vees games.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees are three points ahead of second-place Salmon Arm in the Interior, and are tied for first overall with Cowichan Valley Capitals (8-2-0), who swept three straight road games on the weekend… Cowichan goalie Zach Borgiel was named BCHL Player of the Week with the Vees troika of Jay O’Brien, Evan McIntyre and goalie Yaniv Perets getting honourable mentions… The Warriors continue a busy early-season schedule by visiting Salmon Silverbacks Tuesday at 7 p.m… Salmon Arm’s Noah Wakeford leads the scoring race with 14 points, O’Brien is tied for second with 13 points, and Vees’ Danny Weight is in a five-way tie for fourth with 12 points. Alberni Valley’s Mitch Deelstra leads the BCHL with 8 goals.
