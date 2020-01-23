It’s getting close to now-or-never time for the Osoyoos Coyotes.
The Coyotes (8-26-1-2) need wins and they need them soon. Osoyoos gets a chance with a pair of home games this weekend as they welcome the Castlegar Rebels Friday and the Nelson Leafs Saturday to the Sun Bowl Arena, each 7:35 p.m. puck-drops.
Osoyoos is nine points behind the North Okanagan Knights for the last playoff spot in the KIJHL’s Ohlhausen Division. The Coyotes have 12 games left and the Knights 11.
The Summerland Steam (18-17-0-4) plays Princeton Posse in a big game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Summerland Arena.
Summerland, which visits Sicamous Eagles on Saturday, are six points behind Princeton for second place in the Ohlhausen Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Princeton (21-13-1-3) extended the lead to six by winning 4-3 at 100 Mile House on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.