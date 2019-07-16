While Penticton contemplates the changes in the long-distance triathlon community with the announcement Ironman is returning in 2020, the Peach Classic Triathlon continues to produce a top-quality short course series of events as it has done through thick and thin in the triathlon world.
This Sunday will mark the 37th running of the Peach Classic Triathlon - making it the oldest continuously held triathlon event in B.C.
The event, which starts at 7 a.m. from Rotary Park, has partnered with Triathlon British Columbia and Triathlon Canada to celebrate this milestone by having both the Standard Distance Race and Aqua/Bike Race recognized as qualifiers for World Championship slots for the age group winners in these events.
The awarding of the world championship slots for this years' race is “really the icing on the cake as we celebrate one of the iconic events in the Province if not the country,” said racer director Steve Brown, adding athletes can expect a well-organized and safe race as well as the opportunity to be a world championship qualifier.
The Standard distance race features a 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike and 10 km run (Aqua-Bike is identical but excludes the run segment), while the Sprint distance is a 750 metre swim, 20 km bike and 5 km run.
The swim for each event consists of one loop in Okanagan Lake, with the starting times staggered (7 a.m. for Sprint, 7:04 a.m. for Aqua-Bike and 7:07 a.m. for Standard).
The bike is an out and back to Naramata while the run is an out and back along the KVR Trail.
A BBQ lunch follows starting at 9 a.m. Awards ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. for the Sprint, and 11:15 a.m. for Aqua-Bike and Standard participants.
As of Tuesday, 332 athletes were registered with 160 in the Standard distance, 130 in the Sprint distance and 42 in the Aqua/Bike event. Registration is still open until 5 p.m. on Saturday at Peach City Runners on Main Street in downtown Penticton.
“We are expecting somewhere around 350 athletes in total although the ITU is running a race in Edmonton which is part of their World Championship Series,” said Brown. “This will mean that most top B.C. triathletes will be in Edmonton this weekend and not Penticton. This of course means an opportunity for age group athletes to compete for those World Championship slots.”
For further information contact Steve Brown at 250-809-1798
