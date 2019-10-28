The power play busted out to spark the Penticton Vees to a pair of key road victories on the weekend and keep them hot on the tails of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Interior Division.
Penticton (14-3-1) erupted for three power play goals on five chances to beat the Merritt Centennials 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.
The power play ended a lengthy drought on Saturday night as Steve Holtz netted the winner in overtime in a 4-3 triumph over the Chilliwack Chiefs.
The Vees power play is up to 11th in the 17-team league at 18.1 per cent (17 goals on 94 chances).
Penticton stayed two points behind Salmon Arm (15-3-1) for the Interior and BCHL overall points lead, with the Vees holding one game in hand.
Trail, Vernon and Wenatchee are all over .500 and very much in the chase in arguably the toughest division in Canadian Junior-A hockey.
Vees 4 Merritt 1: Newcomer Tyler Ho scored his first goal as a Vee and Yaniv Perets made 37 saves for his eighth win and added an assist as Penticton won for the second straight time this season at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Liam Malmquist, Evan McIntyre and Danny Weight scored the power play goals for the Vees, who led 2-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.
Josh Kagan spoiled Perets’ shutout bid with a goal 3:19 into the third period.
Tanner Marshall made 38 saves for the Cents, who remained last overall in the BCHL at 4-11-0.
Ho got his first goal in his second game in a Penticton uniform at 9:39 and the Vees never looked back.
Jay O’Brien assisted on the goal and is now third in the BCHL with 27 points. Trail’s Kent Johnson (37 points) and Michael Colella (33 points) are one-two in the BCHL.
Weight and Perets assisted on Malmquist’s power play goal at 15:52 to make it 2-0.
McIntyre at 8:49 and Weight at 18:03 scored in the second period as the Vees took a commanding 4-0 lead.
Vees 4 Chilliwack 3 (OT): Holtz was the overtime hero and newly acquired Carl Stankowski made 26 stops to win in his Penticton debut as the Vees edged the Chiefs.
McIntyre, Colton Kalezic and Lukas Sillinger also scored and O’Brien and Alex DiPaolo each had two helpers for the Vees, who led 1-0 and 3-1 at the intermissions.
Nathan Kelly, Kyle Penney and Joey Larson scored for the Chiefs (10-5-3-1), who are two points behind the first-place Coquitlam Express in the Mainland Division.
Mathieu Caron had 28 saves for the Chiefs.
Kalezic opened the scoring with 5:22 to go in the first period and Sillinger made it 2-0 just 30 seconds into the middle stanza.
Kelly made it 2-1 at 3:45 but McIntyre restored the two-goal lead at 6:00.
The Chiefs roared back in the third with Larson tying the game with 12:05 to play.
On a power play in overtime, the Vees kept the puck in the Chilliwack zone and threw everything at the net as the Chiefs blocked a pair of shots and got a huge save from Caron, sprawling to his left to rob Sillinger in the right face-off circle before the puck made its way back to the point.
Holtz blasted the puck up and over the blocker side of Caron for his second of the season to end it.
ICE CHIPS: The Vees, now 10-2 on the road this season, visit the Surrey Eagles on Friday and Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday. Penticton returns home to face Trail on Wed., Nov. 6 before hitting the road for three more games … Vees F Jackson Niedermayer missed both weekend games and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. D Ethan Martini (shoulder) is on injured reserve and is expected to be out another five weeks. D Colton Kitchen, acquired in a trade with Nanaimo last week, made his debut for the Vees on the weekend… Trail F Kent Johnson was named BCHL player of the week with four goals and nine points in three games.
