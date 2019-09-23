The Princess Margaret Mustangs earned two wins and a tie in four games at the season-opening Oliver Fall Festival jamboree at Southern Okanagan Secondary School on the weekend.
Teams from the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Kelowna, Kamloops and South Okanagan joined together to play in the jamboree.
The focus of the tournament is to encourage participation, sportsmanship and teamwork while playing against a variety of teams from around the province.
In the opener, the Mustangs battled to a 0-0 tie with Stanley Humphries from Castlegar. Annika Wright and Eden Pearce shared the shutout for Maggie.
Christine Maurer scored once and added two assists as the Maggie girls beat Mount Boucherie 3-0. Wright and Linn Beck also scored, with Wright and Pearce once again sharing the netminding duties.
Kayla Francisco, Kara Stayberg, Susie Robinson and Kalayna Devlin had strong games on defence.
On Saturday, Maggie started the day with a 5-0 win over Southridge from the Lower Mainland. Maurer and Wright combined for five goals with assists from Beck, Francisco, and Jeanine Florence. Pearce and Wright once again shared Maggie’s third straight shutout.
The Mustangs dropped their final game 2-0 to city rivals Pen-Hi Lakers. Susie Robinson, Kara Stayberg and Kalayna Devlin put in a solid defensive effort for Maggie.
The Mustangs take on Summerland in a league game on Wednesday before returning to Oliver for another tournament on the weekend.
