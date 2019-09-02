The Summerland Steam salvaged a tie as they opened the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League pre-season with two games against the Kelowna Chiefs.
After the teams skated to a 3-3 tie Friday at the Rutland Arena, the Chiefs doubled the Steam 4-2 Saturday in Summerland.
Josh Bourchier and Jordon Woytas scored and Cody Swan assisted on both for the Steam in the home-ice defeat to the defending regular season-champion Chiefs.
Zane Avery racked up three assists to lead the Chiefs.
Details from Friday’s game were unavailable.
The Steam finish up their pre-season slate with a home-and-home against local rivals Osoyoos Coyotes this Friday (in Summerland) and Saturday (in Osoyoos).
Osoyoos held their main training camp on the weekend and hosted Princeton Posse in their exhibition opener Monday night.
Osoyoos also hosts Princeton this Sunday at 6 p.m. to close it out.
The KIJHL regular season starts Sept. 13-14 with Osoyoos on the road to play Columbia Valley and Kimberley, while the Steam are at home to play Kelowna and North Okanagan.
