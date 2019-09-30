The team of Alf Vaagen, Ken Blower, Nick Coe and Doug Marchesi carded 89 points to earn a two-point win at the Summerland Golf and Country Club senior men’s “best two nets per hole” outing on Thursday.
Second place at 87 went to Doug Steinke, Herb Williams, Terry Steinke and Old Man Par, while third place, by countback, went to Jim Haddrell, Dennis Glasscock, Stew Macaulay and Al Ecker.
Jerry McKenna and Ken Bridgeman shared the deuce pot.
