The Ultra520K Canada triathlon isn’t going anywhere - except back to the starting line for its 20th annual running on the B.C. Day long weekend in August of 2020.
“We’re alive and well and we’re not shutting down anytime soon, contrary to recent incorrect information released in the media,” said race director and long-time Penticton resident and business owner Steve Brown.
Brown said there are already 33 athletes (22 men and 11 women) from 11 different countries registered for the 2020 Ultra520K event, a three-day, 520 km endurance race through the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys.
There are already 26 athletes registered for 2021 as the race continues to gain in popularity worldwide.
Confusion surfaced this week when Ultraman Canada issued a release to local media outlets announcing it would be running an official race – on the same Ultra520K course designed by Brown – just one week earlier on the July 24-26 weekend.
Brown’s race was originally known as Ultraman Canada for the first 14 years it ran, before Brown broke away to run the race independently with the name change to Ultra520K Canada.
Brown was upset with the press release from Ultraman Canada, which stated “Ultraman Canada was organized in Penticton from 1993 to 2014 under the former licensee, Steve Brown, who broke away to start his own brand.
“Brown later announced in 2017 that his new brand would cease to operate in Penticton. Rather than seen an end to Ultra-tri in Penticton, former Canadian Ultraman finishers approached the official Ultraman brand about returning to Canada.”
Brown disputed the suggestion he had served notice the Ultra520K would cease.
“That’s simply not true and all it’s done is create confusion among the athletes and the local triathlon community,” said Brown.
Brown said he believes the push to return to Penticton was driven by officials from the Ultraman World Championship in Hawaii.
“There is still resentment for us leaving the fold and going on our own,” said Brown, 68. “Canada is a big country, if they really wanted to re-establish their brand they could do it somewhere else.”
Ultra520K features a 10 km swim on Skaha Lake and a 149.8 bike ride on Day 1, a 275.8 km second-stage bike ride on Day 2, and an 84.4 double-marathon run from Princeton to Summerland on Day 3.
Ultraman Canada claims it is a 515 km race modelled on the one held in Hawaii.
Ultraman Canada was held on a “conditional basis” on July 26-28 last year. The release states the Ultraman Board of Directors agreed to grant a five-year Ultraman Canada licence running through 2024.
The release identifies Brad Sawa and Larry Ryan as the co-race directors.
It also states the Ultraman brand is similar to Ironman in that you must finish an “official” qualifying race in order to have a chance to get to the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, which this year will be held Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.
Brown noted there are now 15 independent races – including Ultra520K Canada – around the world, including four in
Spain, two each in Russia and the Czech Republic and Israel, and others in the U.K., Mexico, Australia, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.
Ultraman has only four races – three in the U.S. (Hawaii, Florida and Arizona) and the newly established event in Penticton.
“They can call it the World Championships if they want, but their only races are in North America,” said Brown.
The Ultra520K race, set for Aug. 1-3, 2020 features 12 athletes from Canada, 9 from the U.S., 5 from Australia and one each from Spain, Colombia, Belgium, France, Argentina, South Africa and Mexico.
For more information, visit www.ultra520Kcanada.com or contact Brown at 250-809-1798.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.