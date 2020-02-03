Bob Pond produced a hat-trick to propel the Broncos to a 6-5 victory over the Hitmen in Penticton Men’s Recreational Hockey League action.
Taylor Crook, Eric Cerutti and Nick Riep also clicked for the winners.
Joel Post with three, Keaghan Roberts and Luc Rioux scored for the Hitmen.
Kevin McDowall notched three goals and Dave Sandrelli, Andrew Mathers and Dan Zukiwsky had two each as the Biscuits outgunned the Hitmen 13-8.
Steve Semenoff, Dawson Jenner, Colin Minardi and David Cox rounded out the Biscuits offence.
Post and Mark Petry had three each and Rioux and Shane Doyan replied for the Hitmen.
