The Osoyoos Coyotes will be feeling in a much more festive mood going into an early Christmas break.
Osoyoos continued its recent resurgence by knocking off two of the KIJHL’s top teams – Chase Heat and Beaver Valley Nite Hawks – on home ice on the weekend.
Coupled with the fading North Okanagan Knights losing twice, the Coyotes (6-20-1-2) are suddenly just seven points behind the Knights for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division.
While other teams in the league still have games before Christmas, the Coyotes don’t return to action until Dec. 27 in Kelowna.
It was also a good weekend for the Summerland Steam, who went into Kelowna and beat the first-place Chiefs for the second straight time.
The third-place Steam can help themselves - and the Coyotes - as they welcome North Okanagan to the Summerland Arena tonight at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY – Coyotes 9 Nite Hawks 3: Ryan Bester and Michael Greenwood each scored twice as the Coyotes stomped Murdoch Division-leading Beaver Valley at the Sun Bowl Arena.
Seth Kriese, Bryson Garska, Brandon Della Paolera, Owen Lee and Jack Henderson also scored and Ryan MacDonald added three assists as the Coyotes led 4-0 and 7-1 at the period breaks.
Zachary Park, Bradley Ross and Simon Nemethy scored for the Nite Hawks (17-5-2-3).
Logan Jorginson stopped 28 shots in a rare start for Osoyoos. Saran Virdee started and surrendered five goals in 19 shots, and Hunter Young came on in the second period had just eight saves on 12 shots for the Hawks.
Steam 4 Chiefs 3: Matthew Byrne scored twice and Cody Swan’s shorthanded goal at 6:36 of the third proved to be the winner as Summerland triumphed at the Rutland Arena.
Zack Cooper also scored for the Steam, who led 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Logan Keating in the first period and Kaelen Cosgrove and Myles Mattila late in the third scored for Kelowna.
Eric Scherger was terrific with 43 stops for the Steam and Braeden Mitchell had 26 saves for the Chiefs.
FRIDAY – Coyotes 4 Heat 3: Blake Astorino’s power play goal with 3:23 left in the second period broke a 3-3 tie and Osoyoos hung on to beat Chase at the Sun Bowl.
Della Paolera, Brendan Moseley and Justin Clark also scored for the Coyotes.
Colton Nikiforuk, Breckin Erichuk and Trevor Kennedy scored for Chase (19-8-0-2).
Curt Doyle made 41 saves for the win and Vince Benedetto blocked 40 shots for Chase.
Kelowna leads the division with a 20-7-1 record for 41 points, Princeton Posse are 14-11-1-3 for 32, the Steam are 13-14-0-4 for 30, North Okanagan 9-17-0-4 for 22 and the Coyotes on the move now with 15 points.
In other action this week, Kelowna visits Princeton in a Wednesday matinee at 1 p.m., and Summerland visits Kamloops Storm on Friday.
