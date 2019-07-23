Penticton’s Kurtis Fontinha breezed to victory at the 61st annual Jackson Triggs Penticton Open men’s golf tournament at the Penticton Golf and Country Club on the weekend.
Fontinha shot a magnificent nine-under par 201 to earn a nine-shot victory in the three-day, 54-hole event.
Penticton’s Brooks Lancaster, a former champion, finished second at even-par 210.
A total of 167 players from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan took part in the tournament.
Paul Huseon of the Surrey Golf Club was the low net champion at 25-under par.
The club wishes to thank all competitors, sponsors and volunteers for making the event a huge success.
Next year’s Penticton Open will be July 16-18.
