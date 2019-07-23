Nine-shot win

Kurtis Fontinha, left, accepts the Jackson Triggs Penticton Open championship trophy from Penticton Golf and Country Club head professional Guy Dow.

 Special to the Herald

Penticton’s Kurtis Fontinha breezed to victory at the 61st annual Jackson Triggs Penticton Open men’s golf tournament at the Penticton Golf and Country Club on the weekend.

Fontinha shot a magnificent nine-under par 201 to earn a nine-shot victory in the three-day, 54-hole event.

Penticton’s Brooks Lancaster, a former champion, finished second at even-par 210.

A total of 167 players from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan took part in the tournament.

Paul Huseon of the Surrey Golf Club was the low net champion at 25-under par.

The club wishes to thank all competitors, sponsors and volunteers for making the event a huge success.

Next year’s Penticton Open will be July 16-18.

Tags

Recommended for you