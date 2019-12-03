The Penticton Vees will look to continue their winning streak against the Wenatchee Wild this season and extend their lead atop the BCHL’s Interior Division.
Penticton (23-8-1) makes its third and final visit to the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee to take on the Wild (15-12-3-1) Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Vees have won all four meetings against the Wild this season and currently have a five-point lead over Trail as they bid for a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
Vees president, GM and head coach Fred Harbinson said the Wild isn’t a team he would count out down the stretch and into the post-season.
“They’ve had a lot of guys out of the lineup and they’ve been playing a lot better of late,” said Harbinson. “Bliss (Littler) is a terrific coach. They’re among five teams in our division that are all very formidable and present their own different challenges.”
The Wild just got a huge boost with news that 20-year-old forward Sam Morton is returning to the team after spending the last season and a half at Union College.
Morton had 29 goals and 54 points, and another 25 points in 20 playoff games in 2017-18 as the Wild won the Fred Page Cup and Doyle Cup titles before falling in the semifinals at the RBC Cup in Chilliwack.
“That’s a heck of a player to add to a team that already has a lot of speed and skill,” said Harbinson. “The overtime game (a 2-1 Vees win Nov. 16 at the South Okanagan Events Centre) was probably the best game played in our building this season. Just great speed and playmaking and both goalies were fantastic.”
Morton is yet to make his second debut with the Wild, but he is back in Wenatchee practicing with the team.
The Vees will be again without defencemen Ethan Martini and Cade Webber (lower-body), though Martini (upper-body) is practising in full and eligible to return from injured reserve for Friday’s game in West Kelowna.
“We’re expecting to find out more about (Webber) in the next day or so after his visit with a specialist back east,” said Harbinson. “We’re hoping to have him back real soon.”
The Vees were also expected to find out late Tuesday whether forward Lukas Sillinger and/or defenceman Evan McIntyre were selected for the Canada West team that will play in the World Junior A Challenge starting Saturday in Dawson Creek, B.C.
If either, or both, make the team, they will miss the next five Vees games.
“If (McIntyre) is away, we’ll be down to four defencemen so we’ll have to call up one or two (affiliated players),” said Harbinson.
The first roster deadline came and went on Sunday, with the Vees declaring 21 players (12 forwards, 7 defencemen and 2 goaltenders).
The Vees now have four open cards to add player(s) before the final roster deadline on Jan. 10.
The Vees are currently at the maximum of six 20-year-old players. Harbinson does have some options, such as signing players to Junior-B cards, or – a less likely scenario – adding another player under the age of 18, which would allow the Vees to go with a 22-man roster.
“We’re at only 12 forwards, so we probably need to add some depth there,” said Harbinson. “We’ve still got time to get some things done.”
The Vees opened up some daylight on the weekend with a two-game sweep of Merritt, while Trail lost at home to Surrey. Salmon Arm also continued its recent struggles, falling seven points behind the Vees.
“We got a bit of help, but there are still (27) games left … it’s still tight and lot of things can happen,” said Harbinson.
Still, the schedule is favourable for the Vees.
After Wednesday’s game, the Vees have just seven road games left, and will have just five roadies after the Christmas break.
Aside from a visit to Trail on Jan. 10, the Vees only other road games are short trips to West Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.
On the other hand, the Vees still have 18 home games to go – including nine straight to end the season.
The Vees actually finish the season with two home games against Wenatchee on Feb. 21-22.
Usually, the most one team can play another is six times, but the Vees and Wild also played in the Showcase Tournament Oct. 5 at the SOEC. Oddly enough, that was counted as a road game for the Vees, who won 5-3.
The Vees are 6-4-1 at home and 17-4 on the road.
ICE CHIPS: Yaniv Perets will get his third straight start in goal Wednesday for the Vees… Wenatchee has won four of its last six games and are currently two points ahead of fifth-place Vernon in the Interior … The Vees are finishing up a stretch of five-straight three-game weeks. The Vees play a home-and-home with West Kelowna Friday and Saturday, a home-and-home with Vernon Dec. 13-14 and home games against Powell River Dec. 20 and Cowichan Valley Dec. 21 before a 10-day holiday break… Vees F Jay O’Brien, second in the league with 45 points, earned an honourable mention as BCHL Player of the Month for November.
