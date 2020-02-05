Jay O’Brien and the Penticton Vees are three points away from clinching a ninth straight Interior Division pennant.
The 2018 NHL first-round draft pick scored twice – including the winner with 20 seconds left in the second period – as the Vees shaded the Surrey Eagles 4-3 for their eighth straight victory Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Defencemen Steve Holtz and Carson Kosobud also scored and Danny Weight carded two assists as the Vees (39-11-1-1) reached the 80-point mark and moved 11 points ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters in the Interior.
The Vees – 12-1-0 since the Christmas break – can wrap up the division as early as Friday with a win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and a Trail loss to West Kelowna.
The Vees are also just four points behind Coquitlam Express for first place overall in the BCHL.
Carter King scored twice and Hudson Schandor had the other for Surrey (22-22-3-4), who came in with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games.
Carl Stankowski made 22 saves for the Vees. Reece Klassen made 24 stops for Surrey before being replaced by Thomas Scarfone to start the third period. Scarfone made six saves.
The teams traded goals in the first period with Holtz clicking from Nico Somerville and Tristan Amonte at 11:59 and King tying it up 2:13 later.
After a largely uneventful first half of the middle stanza, the teams combined for five goals.
Kosobud scored on a high wrist shot at 11:52 from Weight and Liam Malmquist but the Eagles tied it at 14:08 as King finished off a nifty three-way passing play on the power play.
O’Brien got his first of the night at 15:30, taking a feed from David Silye and rifling a wrist shot past Klassen on the short side.
The Eagles once again pulled even on a power play at 18:42. The Vees did a poor job of clearing the puck and Schandor zipped a wrist shot that trickled home after Stankowski got a piece of it.
O’Brien put the Vees back on top at 19:39 with a determined effort, fighting off three Eagles and swiping home a second rebound, with Weight and Holtz drawing the assists.
Klassen, who was terrific to keep the game close, was surprisingly replaced by Scarfone in the third period.
The Eagles got a big chance when Vees forward Colton Kalezic received a minor and a 10-minute misconduct for a check to the head with 3:09 to go. Surrey got Scarfone to the bench with two minutes to go, but despite having a lot of possession, didn’t get many dangerous shots through to Stankowski.
The Vees improved to 32-0 when leading after two periods.
O’Brien, Schandor and Weight were the three stars in front of 2,925 fans on the last “Wicked Wednesday” game of the season.
The Vees nine-game homestand to finish the season continues Friday at 7 p.m. against Salmon Arm and Sunday at 2 p.m. against the West Kelowna Warriors.
NOTES: Vees F Jackson Niedermayer missed the game due to an undisclosed injury. Penticton went with seven defencemen and 11 forwards as D Carson Hemingway drew back into the lineup… The Vees improved to 17-4-1-1 at home this season.
