The West Kelowna Warriors held the Penticton Vees at bay for two periods.
Then the roof caved in.
Jay O’Brien scored twice and the Vees exploded for four goals in the first 11 minutes of the third period to overturn a 1-0 deficit and give Penticton a 4-1 victory over the Warriors Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees, who won the opener 7-1 on Thursday, lead the best-of-seven Interior Division quarter-final series 2-0.
Danny Weight and Liam Malmquist each scored goals for the second straight game in the series.
Tyler Cristall – who missed Game 1 due to injury – scored for the Warriors in the first period.
Yaniv Perets made 22 stops for the Vees while Johnny Derrick had 30 saves for West Kelowna.
Like they did in Game 1, the Warriors got on the board first as Cristall banked one in off Perets from behind the net on the power play at 14:18 of the first period. John Evans and Colby Elmer earned the helpers.
The Warriors worked hard to maintain the lead and chances were few and far between for both teams as the visitors stayed on top 1-0 after 40 minutes.
Penticton started the third period on the power play, and just as the penalty expired, Niedermayer appeared to tie the game on a rebound after Weight hit the post at 1:19. But the officials huddled and ruled the puck was kicked into the net.
Instead of hanging their heads, the Vees kept coming and tied the game just 39 seconds later. Drew Elser made a terrific backhand pass to a hard-driving Weight who steered the puck past Derrick. Liam Malmquist also assisted.
O’Brien scored the go-ahead and winning goal at 6:20. Niedermayer and Sillinger combined to get the puck to O’Brien in the slot and the NHL first-round draft pick showed great patience before beating a lunging Derrick on the blocker side.
Four minutes later, O’Brien again showed his touch around the net to get the puck over a sprawled Derrick and give the Vees a 3-1 lead. Steve Holtz got the lone assist.
The Vees kept riding the momentum and 33 seconds later Malmquist beat Derrick with a backhand wraparound from Jack Barnes and Ethan Martini to make it 4-1.
Vees captain David Silye missed the game with an undisclosed injury, with forward Liam Noble drawing into the lineup and making his BCHL post-season debut.
O’Brien, Malmquist and Weight were the three stars.
The series shifts to Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna for Game 3 Sunday at 3 p.m., with Game 4 set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The home teams won all seven games on Friday with all but the Vees-Warriors playing their series openers.
The Vernon Vipers and Wenatchee Wild open their first-round series Friday and Sunday, 7:05 p.m., at Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee, Wash.