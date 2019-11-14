The Penticton Vees will look to shrug off a frustrating loss to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
The Vees and Silverbacks are now sit dead even atop the Interior Division standings at 18-5-1 going into the back end of the home-and-home set Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
“I thought it was the best game we played in a losing cause all season,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We hold them to 20 shots in their own building and score three times on the power play, you like your chances.
“We just have to get back on the horse (tonight).”
Harbinson was flustered with the officiating – specifically the work of the linesmen – that he felt cost the Vees one goal against, and maybe even two, in Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat at Shaw Centre.
“Their third goal was three feet offside … it’s embarrassing and it’s unacceptable,” Harbinson said. “Games like this are usually a race to three (goals). They get there first and we have to play from behind.”
He said the second Silverbacks goal – a crucial one that tied the game with 47 seconds left in the first period - could have gone either way, with the puck carrier over-skating the puck at the Vees blueline.
“It was close … a question of whether he had possession,” said Harbinson. “The other one wasn’t even close.”
The Vees, who have played only seven of their first 24 games at the SOEC, also host the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at 6 p.m. on “Parents’ Weekend”.
“We need to get in a rhythm at home,” said Harbinson. “With the parents here, we have to be cognizant of not trying to do too much. Just stay within ourselves.”
Darwin Lakoduk, acquired in a trade with Victoria earlier this week for Vincent Nardone in a swap of 19-year-old forwards, practised Thursday and will suit up for the Vees Friday.
“He can really skate and shoot, plays both centre and wing,” said Harbinson. “He wore an ‘A’ in Victoria and plays with a lot of tenacity. He’s a guy in his second year in the league who adds depth to our lineup.”
Harbinson has made several moves to bolster the lineup in recent weeks.
He said he’s “happy where we’re at” and noted getting injured defencemen Ethan Martini and Cade Webber back will be vital for the team going forward.
“We’ll continue to tinker with (the roster) like everyone else,” said Harbinson.
Martini (upper-body) is eligible to come off injured reserve on Nov. 20, though Harbinson isn’t sure when the veteran will be able to suit up.
Webber (upper-body) was hurt in Saturday’s game in Wenatchee and had an MRI this week.
“We’re going to have a specialist look at him,” said Harbinson. “He probably won’t play for a few weeks.”
It leaves the Vees thin on the back end with only five regular defenceman. Conner Elliot was summoned from the Okanagan Rockets major midget squad for Wednesday’s game, and Harbinson is hoping to be able to enlist the 16-year-old’s services again this weekend.
Yaniv Perets will get the call in goal Friday against Salmon Arm. Harbinson said he will likely come back with Carl Stankowski against Wenatchee.
Salmon Arm hosts Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon.
The red-hot Trail Smoke Eaters, who are just two points behind the Vees and Silverbacks, are on the road for three games this weekend in Powell River, Nanaimo and Alberni Valley.
Trail (16-6-2-1) has won 16 of its last 19 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.