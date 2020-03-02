Brock Palmer translated a dominating 50-goal, 98-point season into the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player award.
The awards are voted on by the 20 teams. The Coaldale, Alta., product is the league’s lone 50-goal scorer, which helped him also earn the league’s Top Scorer Award.
He capped off the regular season on a 10-game point streak in which he put up 12 goals and 21 points. He led the league with 13 game stars.
“That is pretty crazy,” says Palmer of being the MVP. “There’s some good players in this league. That’s pretty cool, that’s awesome.”
Palmer has 237 points in 141 regular season games.
Derek Stuart is the other Dynamiter to claim a league-wide award, taking the Coach of the Year honours, to add to his divisional award. Stuart guided the team to first overall with 40 wins.
Hunter Young of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks earned the Top Goalie Award. Young posted a record of 12-6-2 in 21 games. He had one shutout with a 2.15 goals against average and .937 save percentage. Young also had the best goals saved above average (GSAA) in the league at 23.12.
Princeton Posse veteran blueliner Noah Brusse, earned the Top Defenceman Award. The 20-year-old from Whistler had a career season with 12 goals and 39 points in 47 games. In 177 career games, Brusse has 20 goals and 83 points to go with 281 penalty minutes.
Rookie of the Year honours went to Kelowna Chiefs forward Porter Dawson, who put up 23 goals and 63 points in 47 games, which led all KIJHL rookies in scoring. The Kelowna product averaged 1.3 points per game.