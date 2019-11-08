A new top line helped the Penticton Vees bounce back on the road from a disappointing midweek loss at home.
Jay O’Brien scored twice in a span of 3:48 in the second period as the Vees defeated the Wenatchee Wild 4-1 Friday in the first of back-to-back games at the Town Toyota Centre in Wenatchee.
Linemates David Silye and Lukas Sillinger each had two points with Sillinger scoring once and Silye carding two assists.
Jackson Niedermayer also scored and Danny Weight had two assists for the Vees (17-4-1).
Matt Dorsey replied for the Wild (11-9-1-1).
Carl Stankowski had a solid game with 20 saves for the Vees while Noah Altman had 27 stops for the Wild. The Vees are now 13-2 on the road this season.
The teams do battle again tonight at 7:05 p.m.
The Wild took an early hit when top-pairing defenceman Drew Bavaro left the game due to injury just three minutes in and did not return.
Wenatchee had the better of the chances in the first period and took the lead at 11:17 as Dorsey knocked in a rebound.
The Vees tied it against the run of play at 17:26 as Niedermayer worked a give-and-go with Conner Hutchison before beating Altman from the right side.
Penticton took over in the second period, outshooting the Wild 13-3 and scoring twice.
O’Brien backhanded the puck home from a scramble during a four-on-four with Weight and Evan McIntyre assisting at 10:46.
O’Brien netted his second at 14:34, finishing off a beautiful passing play with Silye to make it 3-1.
The Wenatchee crowd made plenty of noise to start the period but it only took Sillinger 20 seconds to silence them, zipping a low shot between Altman’s pads off the rush with Silye and O’Brien assisting.
O’Brien, Weight and Sillinger were the three stars in front of a good crowd of 2,466.
Smoke Eaters 5 Vipers 2: BCHL scoring leader Kent Johnson notched two goals for the second straight game as red-hot Trail beat Vernon in front of 2,437 fans at the Cominco Arena.
Owen Ozar, Walter Erickson and Michael Colella into an empty net also scored for Trail (15-6-2-1), who are 15-1-1-1 in their last 18 games. Johnson leads the league in goals with 19 and points with 45.
Trey Taylor and Cameron MacDonald replied for the Vipers (12-8-1).
Matteo Paler-Chow stopped 27 shots for Trail and Reilly Herbst turned aside 19 shots for the Vipers.
The teams will do it all over again tonight at 7 p.m. in Trail.
Kings 2 Warriors 1: Goals by Nic Porchetta and Hunter McCoy gave Powell River the win over visiting West Kelowna.
Jacob Brockman got the Warriors (4-14-3-2) within one and spoiled former Vees goalie Derek Krall’s shutout bid with 7:41 to play.
Krall made 29 stops for the Kings (9-13-0) and Johnny Derrick had 32 saves for the Warriors.
The Warriors were to play the Alberni Valley Bulldogs tonight but the game was cancelled due to ammonia level concerns at the Alberni Valley Multiplex. Alberni’s scheduled home game against Coquitlam on Friday night was also cancelled.
The Warriors will still have to stay on Vancouver Island for a game on Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.