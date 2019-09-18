The team of Bob Biro, Gary Kennedy, Don Affleck and Grant Olsen logged a 121 to prevail by countback at the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s day “4 man team, 2 low net” outing on Tuesday.
Settling for second place were Don Minto, Gerry Nimchuk and Rai deCarvalho.
Third place at 124 went to Bruce Anderson, Dave Myles, Doug Coulter and Lloyd Niddery.
Glen Jolliffe on No. 2 and Minto on No. 13 had closest-to-the-pin, Affleck on No. 8 and Ken Lintott on No. 14 had long putts, while Lintott, Jolliffe, Reid Sutherland, Don Allbright, Jim Marten and Bruce Anderson carded deuces.
* * *
Bev Dunne and Sharron Paulsen logged a net score of 61 to win the Penticton Golf and Country Club ladies’ day Noma Partington Trophy two ball competition.
Due to extremely wet conditions round 2 was cancelled and was held as a one-day event.
Second place by countback at 64 went to Sherry Badger and Rose Tweter, with Thelma Johnston and Judy Hillier settled for third.
Elsy Mackie and Elaine Vonck were fourth at 65 while Susan Long and Noeline McWilliams were fifth at 66.
* * *
Pat Gartrell took top honours at the Summerland Golf and Country Club ladies’ "Rental Cup" low net tournament, sponsored by the Summerland Rental Center.
Vijai Vaagen was second, Barb Oleschuk third, while tied for fourth were Linda Brussee, Carol Mulligan, Lanette Graham, Diana Leitch and Frances Colussi.
Closest to the pin winners were Gartrell and Vaagen.
Long putts went to Janis Goll on No. 9 and Christine Haessig on No. 18.
* * *
Three teams tied for first place at the Penticton Golf and Country Club senior men’s day “4-man, par points” event on Wednesday.
Dave Littlejohn, Al McKee, Cory Martin and Bill Murray finished with 120 points, as did Gord Barnes, Paul Brisson, John Hall and Bruce Anderson, and the team of Randy Dewolf, Ben Raine, Chris Cottrill and Al Cartwright.
