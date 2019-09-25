Despite their wildly successful road trip to start the season, David Silye jokingly wondered if the Penticton Vees would ever get to play a home game.
The 20-year-old centre will in fact lead the Vees onto the South Okanagan Events Centre ice on Friday against the West Kelowna Warriors for the first time as captain in a BCHL regular season home game.
“We practice every day in the best facility in Junior-A hockey … it was kind of like a bit of a tease waiting to play here in front of these great fans,” said Silye, who had eight points as the Vees won six straight road games to open the 2019-20 campaign. “Everyone is really excited, the energy level is extremely high. The atmosphere in here is going to be crazy and we can’t wait to get going.”
Silye is among eight Vees returnees from the team that won an unprecedented eighth straight Interior Division pennant, only to be ambushed in a six-game, first-round playoff upset at the hands of the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
“Obviously that was a really bitter pill to swallow and we all feel like we’ve got a lot to prove,” said Silye, committed to Clarkson University in 2020-21. “With the guys we’ve got on the team this year, we feel like we’re definitely on the right track.”
Silye had a big season with the Vees in 2018-19, amassing 21 goals and 60 points in 54 games after coming over in a trade following two seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers. He was rewarded for his terrific two-way play and leadership qualities by being anointed captain.
“You look at the wall (outside the Vees dressing room) and see the names of some of the great players who were leaders of this team, and won championships here, it is a huge honour,” said the Arnprior, Ont. native.
He said the Vees have a strong leadership core that includes assistants Jack Barnes and Jay O’Brien.
“Up and down the lineup, even some of the younger guys, we’ve got a lot players who are leaders on and off the ice,” said Silye. “It doesn’t come down to two or three guys.”
Ditto for the Vees magnificent 6-0 start, during which Penticton has outscored the opposition 32-11.
“It’s been a grind, but being on the road this much has really brought us closer together,” said Silye. “Everyone has been playing a role, picking each other up. We’re getting contributions from everyone … to win six in a row, whether it’s on the road or at home, that’s what you have to have.”
Last weekend was one of redemption for Silye and the Vees.
First, the Vees blasted the Capitals 6-0 to gain a measure of revenge for last season’s playoff shocker.
On Sunday afternoon, the Vees stormed back late in the third period to edge Silye’s former team, the Clippers, 4-3 in Nanaimo.
“That one did feel nice from a personal standpoint, but it was more the feeling as a team to come back late like we did in our sixth straight game on the road,” said Silye. “With the lineup we have, we just keep coming at teams.”
The Vees take on a West Kelowna team that Silye believes is much better than their 1-5-2 record suggests.
“They’ve been in a lot of one-goal games, lost a few on late goals,” said Silye. “This is a chance for them to gain some confidence by knocking us off, so we definitely can’t take them lightly. We’ve just got to keep playing our game … do a lot of the same things we did to have success on the road.”
The Vees and Warriors will finish up the home-and-home series Saturday at 6 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.
Silverbacks 4 Warriors 3 (OT): William Poirier scored with seven seconds left in overtime as Salmon Arm won 4-3 Wednesday in West Kelowna to pull even with the Vees atop the Interior Division and BCHL overall standings at 6-0.
Drew Bennett tied the game for the Silverbacks with 1:12 to play and Akito Hirose and Hunter Sansbury also clicked.
Levi Stauber with his sixth of the season, Drew Vieten and Rob Christy scored for the Warriors, who were outshot 44-37.
