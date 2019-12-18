The Penticton KISU Swim Club finished third overall out of 14 teams at the 2019 MJB Law Ice Classic short course swim meet in Kamloops on the weekend.
The meet focused on time improvements for the local club.
“This was one of KISU’s best performances across the board for time improvement from everyone,” said KISU coach Tina Hoeben. “I was impressed with their positive attitude, sportsmanship and support for each other.”
The 10-and-under female category saw Dayla Yamaoka finishing 2nd in the 100 metre backstroke, and best times were turned in by Karys King and Taylor Hurst, age 9. Violet Gilman accumulated 113 points.
In the male category, Connor Price showed how it’s done in the 200 freestyle with a time improvement of 13.51 seconds.
The female 11-12 category included a 1st place finish by Hannah Rutten, a 2nd place finish by Breyln Courtenay and 3rd place by Sara Andrews in the 200 fly.
Kailey Wrigglesworth took 3rd in the 100 fly and a best time seen by Norah Hamilton in the 200 freestyle. In the Male 11-12 category Leland Mullin had a 2nd place finish in the 200 fly with Ryan Peters taking 2nd in the 50 fly.
There was a time improvement by Kyden Hurst in the 200 medley of 12.49 seconds. Brea Duncan (para category) had a massive time improvement in the 200 freestyle of 23.99 seconds.
In the 200 fly, Aspen Benn placed 2nd in the 13-14 female category with a time improvement for Paige Dooling of 14.75 seconds.
Thomas Caruso ruled the pool in the 13-14 male categories taking seven first-place finishes and having the highest point score for KISU
In the same category Jordan Souch-Tremblay had a 3rd place finish in 1500 freestyle with a respectable time improvement of 59.74 seconds. Best times were accomplished by Sean Peters in the 400 medley and all events for Andreas Nordlund. Senna Entner (para category) did an awesome job in the 200 freestyle with a time improvement of 1:06.71.
In the Female 15 & over category, a 1st place finish in the 200 freestyle was seen by Acacia Benn along with team mate Chelsea Keeler taking 1st place in the 800 freestyle. Cecila Vilches in the 400 medley had a time improvement of 19.17 seconds.
In the male 15 & over category, Evan Peters had a 2nd place finish in the 100 backstroke and a 95-point score for the club. Austin Follestad had an awesome time improvement of 26.17 seconds in the 1,500 freestyle along with teammate David Schneider showing a 27:49 time improvement in the 400 medley.
Rounding off the male category was an impressive 1st place finish in the 200m medley by Justin Fotherby with a time of 2:03.05 putting him No. 1 in Canada in the men’s 16 yr. old medley category. Justin also placed 1st in the 400 medley with a time of 4:22.73.
KISU had some exciting mixed relay finishes in the 14 and under category including a 2nd place in the 200 medley. The relay team consisted of, Thomas Caruso, Sean Peters, Aspen Benn and Brooklyn Follestad.
In the 15 & over category it was a 3rd place finish in the 200 freestyle for the team of Evan Peters, Acacia Benn, Ava Wall and Justin Fotherby.
Meanwhile, Ashley McMillan was on the road participating in the Ontario Junior Provincial Meet in Toronto, finishing 1st in the 200 medley with a time of 2:11.46, and 2nd in the 400 medley with a time of 4:39.21. Ashley is ranked No. 1 in Canada in the women’s age 15 200 medley category.
