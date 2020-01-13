It was a win they absolute had to have and Dylan Stevenson made sure the Osoyoos Coyotes got it.
Stevenson’s third goal of the game with 2:18 left in overtime gave the Coyotes a thrilling 6-5 win over the North Okanagan Knights in front of 361 fans Sunday afternoon at the Oliver Arena.
The downside for Osoyoos was the Knights earning a valuable point thanks to Tyler Cheetham’s second of the game with 1:03 left in regulation time.
Brandon Della Paolera had a goal and two assists, Blake Astorino and Ryan Bester also scored and Tyler Russell had three assists for the Yotes (7-25-1-2), who halted a five-game losing skid and edged within nine points of the Knights (10-21-1-5) for the final playoff spot in the Ohlhausen Division.
Nic Bolin also scored twice and Jacob Boden had one for the Knights, who have kept Osoyoos in the race by going 1-9-1-1 in their last 12 games.
Curt Doyle made 42 saves for the win while Sean Kanervisto made 56 stops for the Knights.
Osoyoos has 14 games left and the Knights have 12. The teams meet once more in the regular season Feb. 14 in Armstrong.
In other games involving the two local teams this weekend:
Sicamous 6 Steam 3: Two-goal efforts by James Pedersen and Jaxon Danilec gave the Eagles a vital victory over visiting Summerland on Saturday.
Jaimes Guidon and Trevor Ebeling also scored for Sicamous (12-21-1), who are six points behind Kamloops for the last playoff spot in the Birks Division.
Morey Babakaiff, Matthew Byrne and Ty Banser scored for the Steam (16-17-0-4), who trailed 3-0 and 4-2 at the period breaks despite outshooting the home team 49-33.
FRIDAY – Princeton 5 Coyotes 2: Josh Olson and Aubrey Macleod each had a goal and an assist as the Posse solidified their hold in second place in the Ohlhausen Division with a victory at the Sun Bowl Arena in Osoyoos.
Bevis Chou, Brendan Adams and Azam Jiwa also clicked for the Posse (18-13-1-3), who led 2-1 and 4-1 at the intermissions.
Della Paolera scored once and assisted on the other by Liam Bissonnette for the Coyotes, who were outshot 34-26.
Princeton is 12 points behind first-place Kelowna Chiefs (25-10-2) in the division.
Revelstoke 6 Steam 3: Brenden Vulcano had a hat-trick and a helper as the Grizzlies rolled the Steam at the Revelstoke Forum.
Raymond Speerbrecker, Sam Petruch and Kole Christensson also scored for the Grizzlies, who led 3-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks.
The Grizzlies (25-4-1-2) had won eight straight before losing 4-1 at home to Fernie on Saturday.
McLaren, Banser and Austin O’Neil replied for the Steam, who were outshot 54-25.
This weekend, Osoyoos visits Summerland in the battle of the South Okanagan Friday at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Osoyoos hosts 100 Mile House Wranglers at 7:35 p.m. and the Steam visits Kelowna.
