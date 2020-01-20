The annual Old Shoe Classic senior boys’ basketball game got the boot due to inclement weather conditions.
The Pen-Hi Lakers were scheduled to travel to Oliver on Thursday night to play the Southern Okanagan Secondary Hornets, but the battle for the infamous bronzed Converse high-top trophy had to be cancelled.
There was no make-up date announced for the game. The Hornets currently have possession of the trophy after winning last year’s game.
Pen-Hi dropped a 93-75 decision to Mount Boucherie in their Valley 3A league home finale on Tuesday.
“Boucherie is a really strong team. We played very well in the first half but got worn down in the second. We were able to score points but just were not able to stop them on defence,” said Lakers coach Raj Dhillon.
Dhillon said the Lakers need to beat Rutland and North Kam in early-February to finish third going into the Valley championship, where they hope to be able to challenge Boucherie in the semifinals.
The Lakers take on the powerhouse first-place Kelowna Owls Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. in Kelowna.
