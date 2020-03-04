A total of 74 male and female teams and more than 1,300 student-athletes will be competing in the BDO Canadian Sport School Hockey Championships today to March 15 in Penticton.
It is the sixth straight year Penticton has hosted the event, which will see champions crowned in all seven CSSHL western divisions.
Divisions include from bantam, midget, prep, and elite with various levels in each.
Most games will be played at the South Okanagan Events Centre, the adjoining OHS Training Centre rink and nearby Memorial Arena, though there will be a handful of games played at the Summerland and Oliver arenas.
The host Okanagan Hockey Academy has teams in all male and female levels.
Other institutions represented include OHA Edmonton, Pursuit of Excellence from Kelowna, Delta Hockey Academy, West Vancouver Academy, Burnaby Winter Club Academy, Pacific Coast Academy, Yale Academy, Edge School, CDA Hockey Academy, Pilot Mound Hockey Academy, Prairie Hockey Academy, Shawnigan Lake School, Rink Academy, St George’s School, Banff Hockey Academy, Northern Alberta XTreme, St. Mary’s Academy, Notre Dame Hounds and International Hockey Academy.
Games get going today at 8 a.m. with 10 games on tap, and the action keeps going for 11 full days and a total of 117 games.
For more information, the complete schedule and updated scores and standings, visit csshl.ca.