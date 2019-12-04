Aaron Godfrey and Lynn Schulberg were the strike force in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Godfrey had the men’s high single of 325 and high four-game of 1,081, with Mike Elder holding down the high average of 243. Elder had a single of 301 single and Sean Hunt rolled a 275 for his best game ever.
On the ladies’ side, Schulberg notched the high single of 267 and high four game of 866, with Lori Hood keeping the high average of 205.
Team Elasoff posted the high single of 977 and high four-game of 3,432.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin play, Bob Biro got on another of his rolls with the high single of 215, high triple of 582 and high average of 181.
Biro also rolled a 213, Dave Deveney a 202 and Lynden Hicks and Lorne Vipond each had a 187.
Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 887 and high triple of 2,572.
