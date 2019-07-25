The Bob Biro foursome logged a 180 to eke out a one-shot win at the Twin Lakes Golf Resort senior men’s day “shamble – 3 low net” outing on Tuesday.
Tim Gladish, Alex Wilson and John Anderson were the other team members.
Second place at 181 went to Tom Livingstone, Dueane Sly, Gerry Chalmers and Les Stevens.
Third place at 182 went to Glen Jolliffe, Don Affleck, Jan Creighton and Chuck Clubine.
Greg Cox on No. 2, Jolliffe on No. 7 and Reid Sutherland on No. 13 took closest-to-the-pin honours, while Chris Redman on No. 8 and Dave Myles on No. 14 had the long putts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.