With “World Championship Weekend” looming, the Penticton Vees know they can’t lose sight of the fact they have a tough test before that.
The Vees (30-10-1-1) welcome the Langley Rivermen (18-18-1) to the South Okanagan Events Centre at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth “Wicked Wednesday” matchup of the season.
“They’re a big, mean, physical team – typical of a Bobby Henderson-coached team,” said Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson. “We’ve got to be ready for a war.”
Penticton won the only other meeting 4-3 Nov. 19 in Langley, but the bruising encounter took its toll on the Vees, who were clobbered 7-2 in Coquitlam 24 hours later.
The Vees, winners of three straight to start 2020, get a huge boost Wednesday with the return of leading scorer Jay O’Brien. The 20-year-old centre missed nine games due to injury but is still fourth in the league with 47 points.
“It gives us another big threat up front,” said Harbinson. “Getting (defenceman Steve) Holtz back on the weekend was huge, too. We get two elite players back at a perfect time.”
Forward Liam Malmquist was also nicked up and played just a few shifts against Victoria on Saturday, but the coach said he is “fine to go” for the Langley game.
There was some concern after goalie Yaniv Perets left the Victoria game after a Vees goal in the second period, but Harbinson said Perets is fine.
“I felt the way the game was going back and forth that we just needed to make a change,” said Harbinson. “(Carl) Stankowski was just stretching outside the dressing room to get ready. We’re fortunate to have two quality goaltenders.”
Harbinson hadn’t decided which netminder would get the call tonight.
The Vees also welcomed back forward Drew Elser on Tuesday. Elser’s 2018-19 season ended early due to concussion issues, but the 19-year-old has been cleared to play and will begin practicing with the Vees immediately.
Other than that, Harbinson isn’t sure if the Vees will do much before the Canadian junior hockey trade deadline, which arrives on Friday evening.
“We add a real good forward in Elser, and if we can add another defenceman without giving much up, then great,” said Harbinson. “If not, we’ve got six quality defencemen and a couple of good affiliated players for depth.”
Harbinson anticipates there will be plenty of movement at the deadline.
“There are a lot of legitimate contenders in (the BCHL) who may want to add a piece or two,” said Harbinson. “We feel we’re among the contenders. We like what we have but you’re always trying to improve if you can.”
Langley is on the periphery of being a contender, sitting third in the Mainland Division, three points ahead of the Surrey Eagles and eight behind the second-place Chilliwack Chiefs.
The Rivermen, coming off a 7-2 home-ice thumping of Surrey on Saturday, are led by veteran forward Brendan Budy (17 goals, 43 points) and puck-moving blueliner Jake Livingstone (team-leading 28 assists and 36 points).
ICE CHIPS: The Vees have a chance to open up a 10-point lead on the Trail Smoke Eaters atop the Interior Division standings. Trail’s home game against Merritt on Tuesday night was postponed due to poor winter highway conditions … The Vees and Coquitlam Express are the first teams to clinch playoff spots. Coquitlam, winners of 17 straight, visits Penticton on Feb. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.