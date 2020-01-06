Joe Kandola helped TC Auto accelerate to victory in a showdown for first place in the Bad Tattoo Brewery Masters Indoor Soccer League.
Kandola collected four goals and two assists as TCA defeated Harvey-Lister-Webb 8-6 Sunday at the Adidas Sportsplex.
Ben Cougny scored twice, Herb Alex registered a goal and two assists and Reid Jenkins also scored as TCA (7-3-0) opened up a six-point lead on HLW (5-5-0) atop the standings.
Brian Johnston had a hat-trick and leads the league with 27 goals, Paul Borba had a goal and two assists and Dave Cruickshank and Vlado Zamecnik also scored for HLW, which has lost three straight by identical 8-6 scores.
Goalie Tom McGill had an assist and remarkably has two goals and 11 points in 10 games this season.
Phil Barata and Al Manning each had two goals and two helpers as Penticton Lock and Key rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to outlast Theos 10-9.
Jenkins and James Fofonoff also had two-goal outings, Jerry Goncalves and Mike Clift also scored and Ken Horncastle carded three assists for the winners.
Alan Clarke notched three goals and two assists, Andy Burt had two goals and two helpers, Zico Pescada a goal and three assists and Ron Dirksen, Nikos Theodosakis and Rob Jackson replied for Theos.
Pescada’s four-point showing put him one ahead of Cougny in the league scoring race with 39 points.
In games this Sunday, HLW faces PLK at 10 a.m., and Theos plays TC Auto at 11:10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.