The 2019 Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League swung into action Monday night with four games on the slate.
There are three games set for Tuesday night with K-OS playing the Storm at 6:30 p.m. at Scott Mullins Field, and Black Contracting Raptors playing a twin-bill at 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Summerland Dale Meadows No. 1 field against the Titans and Legends, respectively.
There are 16 teams in the league this season, with games played Mondays to Thursdays at Mullins, Dale Meadows and Lion’s Community Park.
Regular season play wraps up on Sept. 19.
Meanwhile, there are eight teams in the Penticton women’s league this season which got going last week.
In games Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Battitude play Swingers at Lions, Boozers face Pitches Be Crazy at Parkway, and Okanagan Peaches take on Mile Zero Pour Choices at Skaha Lake Park.
At 8 p.m. at Lions, the Winos play the Predators, who are the lone unbeaten team in the league at 2-0.
Regular season play finishes up on Aug. 22.
Visit pentictonslopitch.com for schedules, scores and standings.
