The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Owen Forfellow (’02).
Forfellow, 18, comes to Penticton after playing each of the last two seasons with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BC Major Midget League (BCMML). The 6’2”, 181-pound rearguard posted 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 65 career games with the T-Birds, including accumulating 114 penalty minutes in that span.
The Abbotsford native was able to get into some BC Hockey League action last season, affiliating with the Coquitlam Express for a pair of games. Forfellow also played two seasons at the Yale Hockey Academy in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) prior to his time with Fraser Valley.
In a corresponding roster move, the Vees have released defenseman Jason Marsella (’02) from the roster.
Marsella, 17, registered 3 goals and 16 points in 27 games played last season with Avon Old Farms School in the United States High School Prep circuit while suiting up for 7 games in the Okanagan Cup with the Vees, scoring one goal.
The Vees would like to welcome Owen and his family to the Vees organization as well as the South Okanagan and thank Jason for his time and contributions to the team and the city of Penticton.