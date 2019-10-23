The Penticton Vees halted a couple of streaks with a big divisional victory on home ice over the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Colton Kalezic’s shorthanded goal early in the third period proved to be the winner as the Vees held off the Smokies 4-2 Wednesday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, snapping a four-game winless skid and ending Trail’s 10-game unbeaten run.
David Silye and Jay O’Brien each had a goal and an assist, Alex DiPaolo scored and defenceman Conner Hutchison added two assists as the Vees improved to 12-3-1-0 with their third straight win over Trail this season.
Chase Dafoe and Owen Ozar scored third-period goals for the Smokies (9-6-2-0).
Yaniv Perets made 24 saves, many of the difficult variety for the Vees. Logan Terness had 34 stops for the Smokies.
The Vees stayed two points behind first-place Salmon Arm in the Interior Division, as the Silverbacks (13-3-1) beat the visiting Surrey Eagles 4-1.
Trail had the better of the chances in the first period but Perets was terrific, including making a breakaway stop off Ozar coming out of the penalty box late in the period.
The Vees found their legs in the second period and took the lead at 4:21 as Silye’s shot was stopped by Terness before bouncing back in off Trail forward Kent Johnson. Lukas Sillinger and Tristan Amonte assisted.
Penticton had a 5-on-3 power play for a full two minutes but couldn’t capitalize, then Trail, too, was denied on a 5-on-3 for 37 seconds.
Right after Perets made two point-blank shots off Chase Dafoe, the Vees went down and took a 2-0 lead as Jay O’Brien’s slap-pass banked in off DiPaolo at 16:53. Hutchison made a nifty play to hold the puck in at the blueline and got the second assist.
Dafoe got one back for Trail on the power play 2:12 into the third, hammering a bouncing puck over a sprawled Perets.
But the Vees bounced right back with a shorthanded goal by Kalezic 37 seconds later. The gritty forward made a terrific play to hold off Ozar then shifted to the backhand to beat Terness.
Trail quickly pulled back to 3-2 as Ozar took a nice feed from Johnson and one-timed a blast past Perets from the right circle at 4:19.
The Smokies got Terness to the bench for an extra skater with 1:50 to go, and there were some stressful moments in front of Perets before O’Brien sealed it with an empty-netter with 23 seconds left.
Kalezic, Ozar and Amonte were the three stars in front of 2,981 fans on the Vees first “Wicked Wednesday” home game of the season.
The Vees hit the road to play Chilliwack Chiefs Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Merritt Centennials Sunday at 2 p.m.
ICE CHIPS: After making two trades earlier in the day, the Vees acquired 2001-born D Colton Kitchen from the Nanaimo Clippers for future considerations just prior to the game. The Prince George native had three goals and nine points in 44 games with the Clippers and Chilliwack Chiefs. The Vees needed a sixth defenceman after veteran D Ethan Martini was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury… The Vees called up 16-year-old D Conner Elliott from the Okanagan Rockets of the B.C. Major Midget Hockey League to fill out the lineup on Wednesday.
