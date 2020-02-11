The Summerland Rockets goal was to peak in time for the Okanagan Valley senior girls’ 2A basketball championship and qualify for the provincial championships.
After a strong season and a big win over a top 3A team at the Best of the West tournament in Kelowna on the weekend, the Rockets appear to be meeting their expectations.
“It’s been a growing experience for the players and I getting to know each other, working on a new system and everything,” said first-year head coach Jeff Goodis, who has a terrific track record from coaching at Penticton schools Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret. “We’re really coming together at the right time.”
Goodis retired from teaching full-time, though he is still finds his way into the classroom on occasion from the substitutes’ list.
“They persuaded me to coach the team and I’m glad I did,” said Goodis. “It’s a great group of kids.”
The team has fashioned a 14-4 overall record, is ranked No. 10 in senior girls’ 2A in B.C., and earned the right to host the six-team Valleys this Thursday to Saturday at Summerland Secondary and Summerland Middle School.
Goodis said the team has a ‘really nice blend” with five Grade 12s, five Grade 11s and one Grade 10 player.
They have lots of height with four players ranging between five-foot-10 and six-foot-one, while two of their best guards are five-foot-two.
“We’ve got both ends covered,” said Goodis, who has Tama Corday as an assistant coach. “We’ve got size, speed, quickness and good ballhandlers and shooters. We feel we can adapt to whatever type of opponent we face.”
The Rockets come into the Valleys as the top seed and will play the winner of Thursday’s quarter-final game between No. 4 Merritt and No. 5 Pleasant Valley (Armstrong) on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
No. 2 Fulton plays Friday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the quarter-final game between No. 3 Westsyde and No. 6 Princess Margaret that is set for Thursday at 7:45 p.m.
On Saturday, the losers of the semifinal games play off for third place at 1 p.m., with the championship game set for 2:45 p.m.
The Thursday and Saturday games will be played at the secondary school and Friday’s games at the middle school gym.
Only the winning team qualifies for the provincial 2A championships Feb. 26-29 at Langley Event Centre.
This year, the junior girls’, 2A, 3A and 4A provincials will be held at the same time and same venue. In past years, the boys’ provincials were held the same weekend at the LEC.
“It’s going to be a celebration of girls’ basketball in the province,” said Goodis. “We’d love to be there.
“Obviously there isn’t any margin for error,” added Goodis. “There were three wildcard berths handed out but unfortunately our zone didn’t get one.”
Regardless, Goodis said he likes his team’s chances of going to Langley
Summerland beat Goodis’s former Princess Margaret team twice and Westsyde and Fulton once apiece. The Rockets did not face Merritt or Pleasant Valley.
“We’re certainly not taking anything for granted, but if everyone plays their best I think we’ve got a really good chance to come out on top,” said the coach.
Summerland played three ranked 3A teams at the Best of the West tourney at Kelowna Secondary, falling 60-49 to No. 8 South Kamloops, 64-38 to No. 7 Duchess Park (Prince George) before stunning No. 3 Valleyview (Kamloops) 47-45.
