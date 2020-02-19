Everyone wanted to be like Mike in Monday Night Mixed 5-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Mike Elder swept the board with the men’s high single of 363, high four-game of 1,212 while establishing the high average of 249.
Matt Simpson also had a strong night with a 335 single and 1,086 four-game score.
On the ladies’ side, Arlee Mooy shared the high single of 222 with Kara Mcmillan and got the high four-game of 839 all to herself. Trudy Van Kessel kept the high average of 197.
Team Ryland snagged the high single of 830 and Team Simpson the high four-game of 3,161.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Taylor Shea notched the high single of 219, Dave Deveney the high triple of 549 while Bob Biro had a 206 to help maintain the high average of 183.
Dave Deveney at 204 and Gary Raincock at 203 also had 200-plus games.
Deveney Stamps had the team high single of 860 and high triple of 2,564.
