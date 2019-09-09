The Predators won their second straight Penticton Women’s Slo-Pitch League playoff championship and it couldn’t have been closer.
The Predators, who have won three of the last four playoff titles, outlasted Mile Zero Pour Choices 16-15 in the deciding game of the A Division finals Thursday at Lion’s Community Park.
On Tuesday, the Predators forced a deciding game with a thrilling 22-21 victory.
Mile Zero had beaten the Preds 8-7 in the first game of the double-elimination playoffs, forcing the Preds to have to win all of their remaining games.
In the B Division, the Winos beat K-OS Ladies 11-6 to take the title. The Winos won all three of their playoff games.
* * *
The Storm took a big step towards capturing their first Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League pennant.
After beating the Highlanders 20-0, the Storm improved to 16-2 with just two games left on their schedule.
Black Contracting Raptors (13-5), Orioles and two-time defending champions Wolfpack at 12-4 and Sportsfreaks (11-3) are all in the hunt with less than two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Storm plays K-OS tonight at 6 p.m. at Scott Mullins Field with a win guaranteeing they can finish no lower than second place.
The only team that could then catch the Storm would be the Sportsfreaks – and those teams meet Thursday at 9 p.m. at Lion’s Park.
The Sportsfreaks still have six games left, and two of them go tonight at Lion’s as the defending playoff champs play the Orioles in a big game at 6 p.m. and Rolls Big Bats at 7:30 p.m.
Legends play Sandlot in the last game of the tripleheader at 9 p.m.
In other results from this past Thursday, Rolls Big Bats beat the Legends 25-12 and Titans topped TDA Copper Mug Guzzlers 13-9.
