Despite an 11-game winning streak to start the season that ended with a loss Saturday in Port Alberni, the Penticton Vees didn’t open up a lot of daylight atop the Interior Division.
Exhibit A: The Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Just one point behind the Vees, the surprising Silverbacks welcome Penticton to Shaw Centre in a first-place showdown Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Vees (11-1-0), embarking on a three-game week, have a game in hand on the Silverbacks (10-2-1) as the teams clash for the first time this season.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said the Silverbacks have been playing terrific hockey aside from one “blip” at the recent BCHL Showcase Festival in Penticton, where they got blitzed 7-1 by a strong Coquitlam Express squad.
“They’re a deep team that can make plays off the rush with good size and mobility on the back end and quality goaltending,” said Harbinson.
The coach said the Silverbacks play with an edge and an “in your face” style.
“We need a hard matchup after the way things went (in Alberni),” said Harbinson. “We’ve got to get back to playing with the same pace and aggressiveness that enabled us to get off to such a good start.”
The Silverbacks, up to No. 16 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings, followed up the loss to Coquitlam Oct. 5 with consecutive gritty, low-scoring one-goal wins over Chilliwack and Prince George on the weekend.
Salmon Arm matched the Vees early with six straight wins to start the season before losing at home to Cowichan Valley.
The Silverbacks are led offensively by Noah Wakeford, tied for sixth in the BCHL with seven goals and 17 points, and 20-year-old former major junior forward William Poirier with 16 points and a team-high eight goals.
Leading the Vees are Jay O’Brien, who is tied for third in the league with 21 points, and Danny Weight, tied for ninth with 16 points.
Harbinson said he will be rolling with Yaniv Perets in goal Wednesday. Perets leads the BCHL in every major category, including a 6-0 record, .957 save percentage, 1.03 goals-against average and three shutouts.
Perets has been dominant all season but it was Salmon Arm veteran goalie Ethan Langenegger taking player of the week honours after allowing just one goal on 54 shots in two games, including a 1-0 shutout win in Prince George on Saturday.
Langenegger has stated 10 of 13 games for Salmon Arm and is expected to get the call in Wednesday’s key matchup.
The Vees also have home games against the Vernon Vipers on Friday at 7 p.m. and the surging Nanaimo Clippers (9-3-0-1) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Harbinson acknowledged the pack will continue to tighten in the Interior Division, especially if the Vees falter.
“You look at Trail, they’ve won eight straight games to get back in it after a tough start,” said Harbinson. “Wenatchee is always there, Vernon bounced back with a good weekend and West Kelowna is playing better. It’s not going to be easy and that’s a good thing … you want to be challenged.”
The Vees are chasing a ninth straight Interior pennant.
