Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered pounced for 18 points to take the early lead in the Penticton and District Dart Association A Division standings.
It was the first night of play in the second half of the season, with the 10 pub league teams shifting to A and B divisions.
Penticton Legion Armed and Hammered are second at 16 and first-half champs Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers third at 13.
In the B division, Penticton Legion DDTs got the jump at 16 points with Roll N Stones Fun Centre Wreckers second at 15.
Jason Gerlat still leads the way with two perfect 180 scores, Brian Ek rules the bottom half of the board with five 171s, while Bob Baker produced the highlight of the night with a double-bullseye out as part of a 121 on his three darts.
Larry Hoath produced a pair of 140s and Brian Ek had two 133s.
