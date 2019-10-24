The Penticton Speedway will be hosting a Halloween themed “Double Destruction” event for the final race of its 50th anniversary season.
The race, presented by Tug’s Tap House, will be held Sunday starting a 2 p.m.
The action-packed afternoon includes the wildly popular Hit2Pass Boat & Trailer "Day of Destruction", plus Hornets, "FOF" Series Streetstock Race and Flying Destruction, where cars launch over a ramp through a motorhome.
Kids who come dressed up in costume are eligible to win trophies and prizes. The cars will be dressed to impress too - with big cash prizes for the "best dressed car".
There will be a full concession with homemade burgers, hand-cut fries, poutine and more. Parking is free.
There will again be 50-50 draw supporting local organizations and charities. So far this season, $27,450 has been raised.
Tickets are available at the gate with family pricing available, and kids 10 and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit pentictonspeedway.com.
