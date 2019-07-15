With their backs firmly against the wall, the Penticton Tim Hortons Pinnacles produced a pair of vital home victories in Pacific Coast Soccer League Premier Men’s Division play on the weekend.
Penticton (6-7-0) remained in the playoff chase with only one game left after stunning the Victoria Highlanders 2-1 on Saturday and beating Kamloops Wolfpack 3-1 on Sunday.
More than 100 fans turned out for each game at King’s Park and left full of anticipation for the regular season finale this Sunday at 1 p.m. against Surrey United.
“People were saying the Victoria game was the best one they’ve seen here in a lot of years,” said Pinnacles assistant coach Manuel Borba. “We’re really coming together as a team. We feel like the way things stack up, if we win on (Sunday) we’ll be one of the four playoff teams.”
Sunday’s win over Kamloops was huge, as it vaulted the Pinnacles past the Wolfpack and into fifth place – one point behind Okanagan FC and two behind Surrey.
FC Tigers Vancouver and Victoria are fighting it out for first place, leaving Surrey, Okanagan, Penticton and Kamloops to scrap for the last two spots for the playoffs, which will be held July 27-28 in Victoria.
Kamloops, coming off a tough 1-0 loss in Kelowna to Okanagan FC on Saturday, took the early lead.
Micah Smoak tied it not long after and James Hill netted the winner for Penticton 15 minutes into the second half. Bjorn Borren tacked on an insurance marker in stoppage time.
Against Victoria, Connor Hawley gave the Pinnacles the early lead and the home team had chances to add to it before Victoria tied the game.
That set the stage for substitute Mirab Mahrati to bag the winner in the 75th minute as the Pinnacles avenged an 8-0 road loss to Victoria back on June 2.
While the Pinnacles have just one game left, Surrey, Okanagan and Kamloops each have two.
On Saturday, Surrey visits Okanagan in a massive game at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, while Kamloops has a tough test going to Victoria.
On Sunday, along the Surrey-Penticton game, first-place FC Tigers Vancouver visits Okanagan, while Kamloops travels to Nanaimo to play last-place Mid-Isle Mariners.
Borba said there are a few ways the Pinnacles can qualify, one being Surrey lost to both Okanagan and the Pinnacles.
“We’ve just got to take care of our own business and if we win there is a very good chance we’ll be in,” said Borba.
The Pinnacles lost to Surrey on the road 2-1 on June 22.
