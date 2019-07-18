Swedish superstars Daniel and Henrik Sedin headline the class of 2019 to be inducted into the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame at the annual dinner and auction Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
However, the long-time, recently-retired star forwards from the Vancouver Canucks are spending the summer in their native Sweden and are unable to attend.
Canucks director of player development Stan Smyl will accept the induction plaques on behalf of the Sedin twins.
All other individual inductees will be attending the ceremonies, as will 16 players and several staffers from the 1997-98 South Surrey Eagles, who will enter the hall in the team category.
The other inductees include former St Louis Blues defenceman Barret Jackman; Ron Delorme, a member of the Canucks organization for many years as a player and scout, in the builders’ category, along with the late Karen Wallace, an integral part of women’s hockey in B.C. Thirty-year NHL official Shane Heyer, who hails from Summerland, will be inducted into the officials category.
The 1997-98 Eagles of the B.C. Hockey League won the RBC Cup national junior-A championship.
Canadian actor and stand-up comedian Gerry Dee will host Friday night’s ceremonies.
Dee, discovered in the eighth season of “Last Comic Standing,” went on to create and star in CBC’s hit series ‘Mr. D’ and his stand-up routine continues to sell out venues across the country.
While Dee’s success has come through comedy and television, he’s no stranger to the world of sports and to hockey. Dee was a varsity hockey player and golfer who studied kinesiology and worked as a phys-ed teacher and hockey coach.
Henrik Sedin was captain of the Canucks from 2010 until his retirement in 2018. Henrik played 1,330 NHL games scoring 240 goals and 1,070 points.
Daniel Sedin played 1,306 NHL games scoring 393 goals and 1,041 points.
Jackman, a native of Trail, played junior with the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks and won a Cyclone Taylor Cup provincial junior-B title, and Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL. Jackman played 876 NHL games with St Louis and Nashville, recording 186 points as an elite defenceman.
Heyer was one of the select few to have worked NHL games as both a referee and linesman. He officiated 386 games as a referee and 1,630 games as a linesman.
Delorme played in the Western Hockey League. He was a member of the then-Colorado Rockies and Canucks in a nine-year NHL playing career.
Delorme has been a member of the NHL Canucks organization for 38 years, actively employed since 1985-86 as a member of the scouting staff.
Wallace of Surrey, died on March 23, 2018. She was an integral part of women’s hockey development in B.C.
Wallace was secretary of North Delta Minor Hockey, director of B.C. Female Hockey and was the winner of the 1999 Breakthrough Award.
The 1997-98 South Surrey team defeated Weyburn 4-1 in the RBC Cup championship game. Former longtime Penticton resident Mark Holick was the head coach/GM of the team.
The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by a deluxe buffet dinner and an assortment of comedy and presentations from inductees and other influential people in the world of hockey.
Long-time NHL coach and BCHHF inductee Ken Hitchcock will be attending the festivities along with several Canucks alumni members.
BCHHF executive director Blain Ford anticipates around 450 people will be attending the event.
Online purchasing is now closed, but a limited number of tickets, at $90 apiece, will be available at the door
The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is inside the SOEC and showcases the province's elite players, teams, coaches, referees and builders.
