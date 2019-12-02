The Osoyoos Coyotes continue to right the ship while the Summerland Steam struggled to a pair of key divisional defeats on the weekend.
Osoyoos beat the Sicamous Eagles for their third win following a disastrous start to the season, while the Steam slipped back under .500 with losses to North Okanagan and Princeton.
SATURDAY – Coyotes 4 Eagles 1: Evan Della Paolera notched two goals and an assist as Osoyoos triumped in Sicamous.
Brendan Moseley and Justin Clark with an empty-netter also clicked for the Coyotes, who led 2-1 and 3-1 at the period breaks.
Jaxon Danilec scored for struggling Sicamous (9-15-1), who have fallen two behind the Kamloops Storm for last place in the Doug Birks Division.
Curt Doyle for the Coyotes and Cole Steinke for the Eagles each made 30 saves.
Posse 6 Steam 3: Noah Brusse, Aubrey Macleod and Terrance Josephson each had a goal and a helper as Princeton doubled visiting Summerland in a showdown for second place.
Trey Fischer, Azam Jiwa and Brendan Adams also scored for Princeton, who were up 4-2 and 4-3 at the intermissions.
Morey Babakaiff with two and Zack Cooper clicked for the Steam.
Jaysen MacLean had 36 stops for the win and Eric Scherger made 29 saves for the Steam.
FRIDAY – Knights 2 Steam 1: First-period goals by Kevin Thomas Walters and Nic Bolin led North Okanagan to the victory at the Summerland Arena.
Gavyn Entzminger pulled one back for the Steam in the second period.
Sean Kanervisto made 20 saves for the victory and Scherger had 31 stops for the Steam.
Kelowna Chiefs, who won 5-3 Saturday at North Okanagan continue to lead the Bill Ohlhausen Division with a 19-4-1 mark for 39 points.
Princeton (11-10-1-3) has 26 points, Summerland (11-13-0-3) has 25, North Okanagan (9-14-0-3) has 21 and Osoyoos (3-18-1-2) has 9.
Kimberley Dynamiters have the league’s best record at 21-2-0-1 for 43 points.
UPCOMING: It’s a busy week for the local teams, with Sicamous visiting the Steam tonight at 7:30 p.m., and Princeton travelling to Osoyoos Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Kamloops visits Summerland at 7:30 p.m. and Osoyoos goes to North Okanagan in a crucial game for the Coyotes if they hope to make a run for the last playoff spot in the division.
On Saturday, Revelstoke visits Summerland at 7:30 p.m. and Kamloops heads to Osoyoos in a 7:35 p.m. puck-drop.
