Keegan Ingram of Summerland posted a 12-second win as youth was served at the Campbell Mountain 8.8 km cross country run Sunday in Penticton.
Ingram finished in 35:41 seconds with Fred Albrechtson of Apex coming in at 35:53.
Both athletes were competing in the men’s 16-19 age category in the opening race of the Interior Running Association’s Cross Country Series.
Ryan Day of Kamloops finished third at 36:01 with Josh Heinrich of Penticton fourth at 36:21 and David Guss of Kelowna rounding out the top five at 37:06.
Ingrid Musselman-Bell (40-44 age category) of Penticton topped the women’s race, coming 17th overall in 44:27.
Eighty-two athletes finished the race, held in cool and cloudy conditions.
Other local age-group winners from the race are as follows:
Women 25-29: Emma Lujan, Penticton, 44:32 (2nd in women’s race, 18th overall).
Women 55-59: Jill Martens, Penticton, 56:21.
Women 65-69: Pam Rorie, Penticton, 1:07:43.
Men 15-and-under: Rhys Haddad, Penticton, 56:15.
Men 40-44: Joe Mitchell, Summerland, 42:09 (14th overall).
Men 50-54: Michael Berrisford, Summerland, 43:34 (15th overall).
Men 60-64: Steve Buzikievich, Summerland, 45:58.
Men 70-74: Joe Wessel, Oliver, 53:43.
The second of the five-race cross country series will also be held in the South Okanagan, with the Penticton Pounders running club hosting the Summerland Sweets 7.4 km this Sunday, starting and ending at the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.
The event will also include a 3.2 km fun run.
The cost to enter is $12 for the main race and $8 for the fun run.
The online registration deadline is Saturday with an additional $5 fee for registering on the day of the race.
For more information or to register online, visit interiorrunning association.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.