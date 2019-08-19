The action was as hot inside as the weather outside as the Penticton Vees opened training camp Monday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The pace was brisk as more than 40 players divided into two groups took part in practice sessions followed by a scrimmage session later on in the afternoon.
Along with the 22 regulars, there were several affiliated players as well as members of the Anaheim Jr. Ducks under-18 team, who have been coming to the Vees camp for four years now.
The agenda will be similar today with practices at 10 and 11:30 a.m. with a scrimmage game between the two groups at 5 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a pre-game skate at 10 a.m. in anticipation of the first pre-season game at 7 p.m. against the Warriors at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.
Vees GM/head coach Fred Harbinson said it will be primarily a rookie game with the APs and several members of the Ducks forming the Penticton lineup. The Ducks will be at the camp until Saturday.
On Thursday, there will be pre-game skates for each group at 10 and 11 a.m. leading up to the annual Peaches Cup intra-squad game at 5 p.m. Admission to the game is free.
On Friday, there is a pre-game skate at 10 a.m. then the Vees play their first home pre-season game at 7 p.m. against the Merritt Centennials.
The Interior Division rivals do it all over again Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Nicola Valley Arena in Merritt.
The Vees close out the pre-season with three straight home games – Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. against West Kelowna, and Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. against the defending RBC Cup-champion Brooks Bandits from Alberta.
