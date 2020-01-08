Chris Bradford picked up right where he left off before the holiday break in Monday Night Mixed five-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Bradford swept the board with the men’s high single of 366, high four-game of 1,067 and high average of 245.
Several other bowlers came back refreshed to start the 2020 part of the season, with John Ryland rolling a 315, Mike Elder a 313 and Matt Simpson a 295.
On the ladies’ side, Trudy Van Kessel notched the high single of 281 and high four-game of 929, while Lori Hood retained the high average of 208.
Team Biro won the high single at 813 and Team Bradford the high four-game of 3,132.
In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Dave Deveney had the high single of 217 while it was Bob Biro taking the high triple of 571 and high average of 181.
Biro had a single of 198 and Taylor Shea checked in with a 203 single.
Bob’s Boys took the team high single of 900 and Deveney Stamps the team high triple of 2,598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.