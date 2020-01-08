Chris Bradford picked up right where he left off before the holiday break in Monday Night Mixed five-pin bowling league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.

Bradford swept the board with the men’s high single of 366, high four-game of 1,067 and high average of 245.

Several other bowlers came back refreshed to start the 2020 part of the season, with John Ryland rolling a 315, Mike Elder a 313 and Matt Simpson a 295.

On the ladies’ side, Trudy Van Kessel notched the high single of 281 and high four-game of 929, while Lori Hood retained the high average of 208.

Team Biro won the high single at 813 and Team Bradford the high four-game of 3,132.

In Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league play, Dave Deveney had the high single of 217 while it was Bob Biro taking the high triple of 571 and high average of 181.

Biro had a single of 198 and Taylor Shea checked in with a 203 single.

Bob’s Boys took the team high single of 900 and Deveney Stamps the team high triple of 2,598.