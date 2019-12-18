Fifteen teams will hold court at the 2019 Christmas Classic junior and senior boys’ high school basketball tournament hosted by Pen-Hi and Princess Margaret Thursday and Friday.
Nine senior and six junior teams – all from the Okanagan and Shuswap regions – will be taking part in the two-day tourney.
Senior boys’ teams include the co-host Pen-Hi Lakers and Maggie Mustangs, as well as Osoyoos, Summerland, Keremeos, Mount Boucherie, Kelowna Christian, Kelowna Secondary “B”, and Salmon Arm.
Junior boys’ teams are Pen-Hi 9s, Pen-Hi 10s, Maggie, Summerland, Keremeos and Salmon Arm.
Games start at 9:45 a.m. Thursday and 9:15 a.m. on Friday and continue to the last game Friday at 7:15 p.m. with Mount Boucherie playing the Lakers at the Pen-Hi gym.
A total of 23 games will be played and there will be no playoff games.
The following is Thursday’s schedule for the senior boys’ event:
(At Pen-Hi): Keremeos vs. KSS “B”, 11:15 a.m.; Pen-Hi vs. Kelowna Christian, 1 p.m.; Salmon Arm vs. Summerland, 2:45 p.m.; Pen-Hi vs. Summerland, 7:45 p.m.
(At Maggie): Maggie vs. Mount Boucherie, 2:45 p.m.; Osoyoos vs. KSS “B”, 4:30 p.m.; Maggie vs. Keremeos, 6 p.m.; Mount Boucherie vs. Osoyoos, 7:45 p.m.
The following is Thursday’s schedule for the junior boys’ event:
(At Pen-Hi): Pen-Hi 10s vs. Summerland, 9:45 a.m.; Keremeos vs. Pen-Hi 10s, 4:30 p.m.; Pen-Hi 9s vs. Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.
(At Maggie): Maggie vs. Pen-Hi 9s, 1 p.m.
There will be no 1 p.m. games on Friday as Pen-Hi will be holding a pep rally and Maggie will be putting on a Christmas skit as their respective gyms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.