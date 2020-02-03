Bob Biro stole the show in Thursday Night Men’s 10-pin league action at the Roll N Stones Fun Centre.
Biro had the high single of 237, high triple of 621 and built on his high average of 183. Biro also had a 204 single, Taylor Shea had a 203 and Ron Koebel notched a 195.
Nor-Mar Trucking had the team high single of 907 and high triple of 2,603.
In Monday Night Mixed 5-pin league play, Kara McMillan snagged the ladies’ high single of 260 and high four-game of 833, while Trudy Van Kessel retained the high average of 198.
On the men’s side, Chris Bradford logged the high single of 343 and Mike Elder the high four-game of 1,031, while Bradford and Elder now share the high average of 246. Nathan Heiberg checked in with a 308 single.
Team Keone had the high single of 877 and Team Elasoff the high four-game of 3,073.
