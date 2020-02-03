After an eight-day break, the Penticton Vees came out with plenty of energy and jump.
That was bad news for the Vernon Vipers.
Lukas Sillinger scored twice and the Vees scored three times in the first 5:13 and went on to roll the Vipers 7-1 in front of 3,217 fans Saturday on “Feed the Valley Night” at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Liam Malmquist, Tyler Ho and Colton Kalezic each had a goal and an assist, and Danny Weight and defenceman Ethan Martini with his first goal of the season also scored as the Vees (38-11-1-1) won their seventh straight game.
Conner Hutchison and captain David Silye each had two assists as the Vees whittled their magic number to clinching an ninth straight Interior Division pennant down to five points.
The Vees lead the second-place Trail Smoke Eaters by nine points with each team having seven games left.
Matt Kowalski spoiled Yaniv Perets’ bid for a shutout with 6:19 left in the second period with the Vees already up 7-0.
Perets finished with 23 stops for his 22nd win. Riley Herbst started for Vernon and surrendered three goals on five shots before being replaced by Keegan Karski. Herbst returned to start the third period, with the two Vernon goalies making 26 stops.
The Vees took the season series over their arch-rival Vipers 5-2, with each team winning one game in overtime.
Vernon (26-21-2-1) stayed in third in the Interior, a point ahead of Salmon Arm and three ahead of Wenatchee. Vernon visits Merritt Tuesday night.
Sillinger got the Vees off and running at 1:54, then Weight and Ho scored in a 49-second span to chase Herbst. Kalezic scored on Karski at 9:24 to make it 4-0 after one period.
The Vees scored three more in the first 13 minutes of the second to extend the lead to seven, before Kowalski finally stopped the bleeding at 13:54 with his team-leading 24th goal.
Ho, Kalezic and Martini were the three stars and Hutchison was the Fortis Energy player of the game.
The Vees continue their season-ending nine-game homestand with three games this week. The high-flying Surrey Eagles (22-21-3-4) are at the SOEC Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the final “Wicked Wednesday” matchup of the season.
Salmon Arm Silverbacks visit the Vees Friday at 7 p.m., then the West Kelowna Warriors are here for Penticton’s lone Sunday home matinee of the season at 2 p.m.
The Vees would face West Kelowna (14-29-5-3) in the first round of the playoffs if the season ended today, though there is still a chance the Vees could end up playing Prince George or Victoria.
The Vees still have a chance to catch the Coquitlam Express (40-8-1-1) for first place overall in the BCHL. Coquitlam, four points ahead with a game in hand, make their lone visit to Penticton on Friday, Feb. 14.
HUTSON COMMITS: Standout forward Quinn Hutson has committed to the Vees for the 2020/21 season.
Hutson, 18, currently plays with the North Jersey Avalanche under-18 team, registering 29 goals and 49 points in 21 games this season in the Atlantic Youth Hockey League.
The five-foot-10, 161-pounder played in 47 total games with the Avalanche program at the under-16 level, posting 35 goals and 61 points in just 47 games played.
The Chicago native comes to Penticton with a commitment to Boston University for the 2021/22 season, joining current Vees Jay O’Brien and Cade Webber as players who will soon suit up for the Terriers.
CJHL RANKINGS: Despite their seven-game winning streak, the Vees somehow fell two spots to No. 14 in the Canadian Junior Hockey League weekly rankings.
Coquitlam, the only other BCHL team in the rankings, remained at No. 7.
There was a change at the top of the rankings as the Sherwood Park Crusaders (42-7-0) jumped two spots to No. 1.
Fellow Alberta league contender Brooks Bandits (40-8-1) dropped three straight games to plummet four spots to No. 5.
Another Alberta team, Okotoks Oilers (41-6-3), jumped three spots to No. 2 on the strength of 13 straight wins.
Carleton Place Canadians (41-6-3-2, CCHL) moved up two spots to No. 3, and Summerside Western Capitals (Maritimes league) dropped two spots to No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.