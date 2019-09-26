Wolfpack and the defending champion Sportsfreaks are the only two unbeaten teams left in the Penticton Men’s Slo-Pitch League A Division double-elimination playoffs.
The Wolfpack beat Sandlot 26-16 while the Sportsfreaks thumped regular season champs Storm 23-12 Wednesday at Lion’s Community Park.
The remainder of the A Division playoffs will be played out on Sunday at Dale Meadows Complex in Summerland.
The Wolfpack and Sportsfreaks will clash at 11 a.m. on Field 4, with the winner automatically advancing to the final, which will be played at 2:30 p.m. and, if necessary, 4 p.m. The loser will go into the elimination bracket and play a semifinal game at 1 p.m., also on Field 4.
Chillin ended the Black Contracting Raptors season with a 25-18 upset win, while Orioles eliminated K-OS with a 20-9 decision.
Chillin, Orioles, Storm and Sandlot all have one loss going into Sunday. In elimination games at 9 a.m., it will be Sandlot vs. Chillin on Field 5, and Orioles vs. Storm on Field 4. The two winners advance to play at 10:30 a.m. on Field 5.
The B Division playoffs just got going Wednesday and continue through to the final on Sunday at 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. if necessary, at Scott Mullins Field.
For a complete playoff bracket and results, check out pentictonslopitch.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.